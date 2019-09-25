HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 79 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Biogen by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Biogen stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.85. The stock had a trading volume of 69,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,429. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.61. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $358.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

