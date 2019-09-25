Head to Head Review: ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoGen has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neptune Wellness Solutions has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImmunoGen and Neptune Wellness Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen $53.82 million 8.35 -$168.84 million ($1.18) -2.54 Neptune Wellness Solutions $18.39 million 19.20 -$17.67 million ($0.14) -27.29

Neptune Wellness Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunoGen. Neptune Wellness Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmunoGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoGen and Neptune Wellness Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen -357.97% -573.13% -55.71% Neptune Wellness Solutions -107.62% -23.18% -19.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ImmunoGen and Neptune Wellness Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen 1 6 3 0 2.20 Neptune Wellness Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

ImmunoGen currently has a consensus price target of $3.28, suggesting a potential upside of 9.33%. Given ImmunoGen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ImmunoGen is more favorable than Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche, Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics, sanofi-aventis U. S. LLC, Biotest AG, Bayer HealthCare AG, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Debiopharm International SA, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils. Its custom formulations are available in various delivery forms, such as softgels, liquid solutions, nutritional emulsions, and chewables. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

