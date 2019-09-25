Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) received a €16.00 ($18.60) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.40 ($17.91).

ETR:HFG traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €13.12 ($15.26). 274,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. Hellofresh has a one year low of €5.83 ($6.77) and a one year high of €13.22 ($15.37). The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

