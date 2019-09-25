Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Noked Capital LTD

Noked Capital LTD reduced its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Noked Capital LTD’s holdings in Hershey were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,465,000 after purchasing an additional 164,869 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in Hershey by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $207,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,953,506.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total value of $490,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,368. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.93.

Shares of HSY traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,061. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.33. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $99.15 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.773 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

