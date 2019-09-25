HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $216.63

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.63 and traded as high as $233.00. HgCapital Trust shares last traded at $231.42, with a volume of 48,135 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 812.77. The firm has a market cap of $919.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. HgCapital Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

About HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.