High Falls Advisors Inc Has $15.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,398 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.0% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,029,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,192,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,527,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,779,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.82. 2,712,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

