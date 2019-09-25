High Falls Advisors Inc Has $2.17 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.7% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 301,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after buying an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,155,000.

SDY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,843. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.09.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.6903 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

