High Falls Advisors Inc Has $299,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

High Falls Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 34,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,255,000 after purchasing an additional 279,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $159.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,087. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $164.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.52.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

