High Falls Advisors Inc Purchases 208 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $90.04. The stock had a trading volume of 83,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,858. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,025,330.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,565 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

