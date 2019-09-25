Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $1.75. Highway shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 529 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIHO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Highway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Highway from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO James M. Harrison acquired 125,000 shares of Highway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $566,250.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 156,448 shares of company stock worth $628,843 in the last three months.

About Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

