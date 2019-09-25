HOLD Achieves Market Capitalization of $750,835.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One HOLD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a market cap of $750,835.00 and approximately $3,184.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00186747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.01002475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020044 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00085211 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

