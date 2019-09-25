Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Down 7.4%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.74, approximately 524,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 260,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $960.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.75 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth about $674,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 58,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 800,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 58,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

