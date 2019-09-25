Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 72,308.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $254,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3,466.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 66.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 172.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 127.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $9,480,692.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. 8,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Hologic to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.12.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

