HOQU (HQX) Trading Down 22% This Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, IDEX and Cobinhood. HOQU has a market capitalization of $394,913.00 and approximately $45,582.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOQU has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00184947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.01009726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020299 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00085622 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, BitForex, Cobinhood, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

