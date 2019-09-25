Howard H. Yu Purchases 2,000 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00.

Envista stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. 40,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

