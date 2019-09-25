Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.46

Shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 9928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HNP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.