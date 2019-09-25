Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,682,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896,475 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,281,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,409,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,585 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,613,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,979,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,111,000 after acquiring an additional 877,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

HBAN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 235,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,350,607. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

