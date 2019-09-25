IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

IBERIABANK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. IBERIABANK has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IBERIABANK to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.14. 2,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $84.75.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 29.38%. IBERIABANK’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Jefferson G. Parker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $758,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,195.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $422,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,911,553.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,050 shares of company stock worth $2,584,943. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKC. Stephens set a $89.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

