Iconiq Lab Token Market Capitalization Achieves $397,279.00 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. Iconiq Lab Token has a market cap of $397,279.00 and $95.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 53.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab.

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

