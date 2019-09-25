IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.29.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $272.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $292.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.75, for a total value of $2,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,035,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,553,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.44, for a total transaction of $631,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,442 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

