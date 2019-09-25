Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Illumina posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Illumina to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.92.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total value of $341,453.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,433.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.53, for a total value of $3,005,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,390.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,898 shares of company stock worth $16,104,075. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.61. 39,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,276. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.48. Illumina has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

