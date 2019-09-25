Impact Market Capitalization Achieves $64,773.00 (IMX)

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Impact has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Impact has a total market capitalization of $64,773.00 and approximately $847.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impact coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Impact alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Impact Coin Profile

IMX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 110,630,546 coins. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX. Impact’s official website is www.impact-coin.org.

Buying and Selling Impact

Impact can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

