Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,650,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Incyte were worth $649,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,720,000 after buying an additional 306,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,453,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,154,000 after purchasing an additional 190,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Incyte by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,728,000 after purchasing an additional 135,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,962,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 505,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,870. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,094,694. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

