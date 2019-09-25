Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.96

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and traded as high as $5.60. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 7,591 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on Indigo Books & Music from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The stock has a market cap of $152.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$192.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

