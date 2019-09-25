Information Services Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE:ISV traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$16.09. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.39. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$14.36 and a 1-year high of C$18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.23 million and a P/E ratio of 14.29.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Information Services will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.