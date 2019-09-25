Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.23 per share, with a total value of $25,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 318,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,792,636.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 230.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11,500.0% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,289. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 51.96, a current ratio of 51.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 2.13. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 47.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a 0.60000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.10%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.