Insider Buying: Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) Insider Buys 18,883 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) insider Katrina Hart acquired 18,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £24,925.56 ($32,569.66).

Shares of LON BRFI traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 131.75 ($1.72). 155,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90. Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 136.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.16.

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst Company Profile

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

