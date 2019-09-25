Insider Buying: Pulse Evolution Group (NASDAQ:DGLF) CEO Acquires 1,696 Shares of Stock

Pulse Evolution Group (NASDAQ:DGLF) CEO John C. Textor purchased 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,452.48.

Shares of DGLF stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438. Pulse Evolution Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Pulse Evolution Group (NASDAQ:DGLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pulse Evolution Group

Pulse Evolution Group, Inc, a technology company, develops hyper-realistic digital humans in the United States and internationally. Its hyper-realistic digital humans are computer-generated assets distributed across the spectrum of media and emerging display technologies, including live entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality, mobile, interactive, and artificial intelligence applications.

