Insider Selling: Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $299,046.00.

Loren Alhadeff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of Docusign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $668,629.59.

On Friday, September 6th, Loren Alhadeff sold 24,000 shares of Docusign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $1,335,360.00.

DOCU stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.70. 127,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,322. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.38. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.81 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Docusign by 58.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,338,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 98.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after buying an additional 2,537,764 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Docusign by 173.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,018,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,661,000 after buying an additional 1,281,178 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,829,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Docusign by 73.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,314,000 after buying an additional 1,035,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Docusign from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Docusign from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Docusign to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

