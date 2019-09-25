Insider Selling: Irving Resources Inc (CNSX:IRV) Senior Officer Sells $13,100.00 in Stock

Irving Resources Inc (CNSX:IRV) Senior Officer Lisa Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $13,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,360.

Lisa Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Lisa Sharp sold 3,500 shares of Irving Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $9,240.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Lisa Sharp sold 6,500 shares of Irving Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $17,420.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Lisa Sharp sold 5,000 shares of Irving Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $15,400.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Lisa Sharp sold 10,000 shares of Irving Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $31,700.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

About Irving Resources

Irving Resources Inc, a junior exploration stage company, focuses on exploring gold in Japan. It also explores for copper, silver, and precious metals, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interest in the Omui Property that covers an area of 2.98 square kilometers; Utanobori Property, which comprises an area of 88.14 square kilometers; Rubeshibe Property that covers an area of 188.8 square kilometers; Sado Island Gold Project, which comprises an area of 86.53 square kilometers; and Eniwa Gold Project that covers an area of 56.15 square kilometers located in Japan.

