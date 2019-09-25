Insider Selling: Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Insider Sells 1,711 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 1,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $19,539.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,387. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $472.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 254.09% and a negative net margin of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 66,234 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,716,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PBYI shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $21.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

