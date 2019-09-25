Insider Selling: Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $85,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $88,650.00.

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 788,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,054. Redfin Corp has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $6,461,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $2,319,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Craig Hallum raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen set a $24.00 price target on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.00 price target on Redfin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.21.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

