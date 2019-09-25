Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 311,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 238,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after buying an additional 220,513 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 193,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 174,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after buying an additional 80,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,696. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.