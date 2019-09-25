Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,613,000 after purchasing an additional 838,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,818,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,962,000 after purchasing an additional 143,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,884,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,480,000 after purchasing an additional 378,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,090,000 after purchasing an additional 117,564 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.24. The stock had a trading volume of 547,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $139.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

