Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 55.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 630.2% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 386.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $3,326,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,675,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,455. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average is $109.51. The firm has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

