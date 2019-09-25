Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,597,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,598,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,340,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,231,000 after acquiring an additional 81,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,469,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,012,000 after acquiring an additional 68,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 837,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,497,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.27. 60,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,921. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $130.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.70.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.8235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

