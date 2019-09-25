Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,470. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $223.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

