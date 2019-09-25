Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,339,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,470,000 after buying an additional 421,452 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3,151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 421,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 408,217 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,052,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,479,000 after purchasing an additional 352,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after purchasing an additional 280,935 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,935,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,340,000 after purchasing an additional 280,084 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.24. 163,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

