Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.04. 4,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,339. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.51 and a 1-year high of $171.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

