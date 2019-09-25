Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stake Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,979,000 after acquiring an additional 191,132 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,193,000 after buying an additional 22,059 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $20,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 534.42% and a negative net margin of 143.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Ford sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,546 shares in the company, valued at $808,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $46,802.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James set a $148.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush set a $243.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.40.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

