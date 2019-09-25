Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Plans — Dividend of $0.10

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

