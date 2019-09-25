Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.25

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON IPE traded up GBX 1.73 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 75 ($0.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.55 million and a P/E ratio of 37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. Invesco Enhanced Income has a 1-year low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.80 ($1.00).

In other news, insider Kate Bolsover acquired 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,832.50 ($12,847.90). Also, insider Clive Spears acquired 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £808.64 ($1,056.63).

About Invesco Enhanced Income

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

