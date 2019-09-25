Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIG opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72.

