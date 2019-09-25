Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:IIGV)

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.