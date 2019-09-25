Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF (IMFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFC) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 414. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

