Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (PBSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0529 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

BATS:PBSM remained flat at $$26.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.