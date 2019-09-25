Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Shares Down 0.6%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.27, 187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

