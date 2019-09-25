Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.21 (BATS:OYLD)

Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF (BATS:OYLD) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of BATS OYLD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.04. 2,132 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.