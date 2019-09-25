Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS) to Issue — Dividend of $0.80 on September 30th

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.802 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of RHS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.61. 862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,372. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $111.19 and a twelve month high of $141.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

