Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1018 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

SPLV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,703. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $57.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65.

